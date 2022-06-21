Fox Makes Weird Excuse For Trump's Ramp Phobia: Hydroplaning

Kayleigh McEnany claimed Trump had difficulty walking down a ramp at West Point because of hydroplaning.

We are not making that up.

But wait a minute, Kayleigh! There was no water on the ramp at West Point!

Couldn't they come up with something not scientifically impossible?

Fox News' Hannity, anchored by Lara Trump and Kayleigh McEnany spent a whole segment attacking Joe Biden's health and energy levels, which is par for the course. They've done that since before the 2020 election.

What's hysterical is how they make believe Trump is a titan of vitality -- that was until the former Trump press secretary brought up Trump's West Point debacle.

I wrote the other day after Trump said he would never ever ride a bike because he could barely walk down a ramp at West Point in June of 2020 without assistance.

(I wonder if the Fox News producers read our post because after bashing Biden, McEnany brought up Trump's stroll of shame.)

McEnany said, "Trump said there was a slight hydroplane (At West Point) that he had on the ramp which was absolutely the case. I walked on some of those ramps at rallies, they are very slippery."

Trump gave a speech at West Point. It wasn't a rally.

What is Hydroplaning?

The term hydroplaning is commonly used to refer to the skidding or sliding of a car's tires across a wet surface. Hydroplaning occurs when a tire encounters more water than it can scatter. Water pressure in the front of the wheel pushes water under the tire, and the tire is then separated from the road surface by a thin film of water and loses traction. The result is loss of steering, braking, and power control.

Hannity jumped in, "It didn't have a rail either."

McEnany continued, "The press said, 'Oh, it wasn't raining outside.' Yeah, it didn't have a rail. It wasn't raining so that must be a lie."

"No, it's a basic fact that the ramps are slippery, but they will make every excuse in the world for Joe Biden," she said.

Who says it's a basic fact that all minor sloped ramps are slippery?

Sounds like McEnany took a page from Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts."

Not to be outdone, Hannity exclaimed, "[Trump] was wearing dress shoes. If he had sneakers on you might have a case to make."

Now all shoes are slippery too.