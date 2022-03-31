Juan Williams Takes Kayleigh McEnany To Task For Defending Trump's Treachery

The Fox News Outnumbered team tried to play coy with Trump's unAmerican call for dirt on Hunter Biden.
By John AmatoMarch 31, 2022

On Fox News' Outnumbered, Trump sycophant Kayleigh McEnany and her co-hosts were screaming about the mainstream media refusing to take Hunter's laptop seriously.

Fox News host and #OneLuckyGuy (They've almost stopped putting on any left leaning pundits in that role entirely) Juan Williams explained why Rudy Giuliani's ratf*cking was ignored days before the 2020 election.

Williams said, "You going to put out something days before an election that is going to be politically damaging to one side or the other."

Then Williams brought up the story that Fox News is refusing to mention.

"We're talking about mainstream media, right now conservative media, is not paying attention to Trump asking Putin, in the middle of a war, 'Oh, can you get me some more dirt on Hunter Biden?' To me that's an outrage too," Williams pointed out.

McEnany's reply was just as ridiculous as when she took the podium in her White House days.

"President Trump is not president right now. I think there's a clear distinction,"she said, trying to justify the indefensible.

Huh? Trump wants everybody to believe he's still president. No matter if he's in office or not, it's was still a sick thing for Trump to do, so of course McEnany refused to make a coherent point.

Trump has been parading around the country for months claiming he's going to run in 2024. He's also had his hand in many Republican primaries, offering up endorsements to the MAGA cult while trying to destroy anyone that refused to promote the election of 2020 was stolen from home.

You bet his call for Putin to dig up dirt matters.

Just ask Eric Bolling:

Here's something for Kayleigh to think about: Doesn't she think Putin would have dumped all the dirt he had on Biden in 2020 to keep his best buddy Trump in office? Or maybe she just doesn't think.

