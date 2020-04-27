Kayleigh McEnany Makes Fox And Friends A Comedy Show

Monday morning Fox and Friends turned to the comedy stylings of Trump's new ahem press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany to entertain their viewers.

And boy, was she hysterical.

We all witnessed Trump's full-day Twitter meltdown yesterday and yet Kayleigh McEnany is on Fox News trying to convince you he's too busy to eat pic.twitter.com/KeayIXZVBF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020

She discussed Trump's new Chief of Staff, the fourth of his first term, Mark Meadows. (Yes, Meadows is the same guy who led the nuts from the Freedom Caucus.)

What Kayleigh reported about Trump's workload is a laugh riot.

McEnany said, "[Meadows] looks at the president's schedule and he made the point the president is so busy and so hard at work, his concern is making sure he gets a bite to eat here and there, so you gotta put that in context."

Wait, what? Going on Twitter rampages to air out his conspiracy theories and grievances sure keeps him busy!

She said everyone in the White House is concerned about the American people.

"It's why I watch this is president get up early in the morning (there's a joke in there) and work until late into the evening..." McEnany stated.

What a crackup, I tell you.

Netflix will be calling for her to have her own Michelle Wolf type stand up comedy hour.

If Doocy, Kilmeade, or Earhardt had any self-esteem, they would have addressed Trump's insane tweets attacking the network they work for, but in reality, they only work for Trump.

The taxpayers are PAYING for this comedy routine.