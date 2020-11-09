Politics
Neil Cavuto Cuts Kayleigh McEnany Off When She Lies About 'Illegal Votes'

Fox News host Neil Cavuto had enough of Kayleigh McEnany's lies and cut them off.
By Karoli Kuns
Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut off White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for lying on the air.

The theme of the post-election angst from Trump and his minions is that there are "legal" votes and "illegal" votes, when there are only votes. This is all messaging to drive aggrieved Trump supporters to give more money to Trump because he is making them feel as though they are victims of the Democrats. It is also all lies.

Kayleigh McEnany, in her role as White House Press Secretary, opened right up with a lie on behalf of Trump's campaign with the "legal and illegal votes" nonsense.

Cavuto jumped in, cutting off her audio and turning to the audience.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting," he told the audience. "Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.”

It looks to me like Fox News hosts are fed up with the crap Trump and his minions are feeding viewers. Check out Sandra Smith's reaction when Trace Gallagher starts sucking up to the wounded Trumpers.

Steve Schmidt puts an exclamation point on it:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

