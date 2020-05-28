Kayleigh McEnany Lies About Vote By Mail; She Voted By Mail Eleven Times

Fox News, the Trump administration and now conservatives at large are flipping out because Twitter is finally fact-checking Donald Trump.

At least they're adding a note to Stable Genius's bogus claim that massive fraud will be committed if mail-in voting is allowed during a pandemic.

Facts and actual proof are meaningless to TrumpWorld. To wit: Trump's new press secretary cited phony statistics to claim that up to 12% of all mail-in votes could be fraudulent.

After the Tampa Bay Times reported that Kayleigh McEnany has used mail-in voting around 11 times in ten years, Fox News host Ed Henry asked her why it was okay for her to use mail-in ballots but when the rest of America uses it, she considers it fraud.

Kayleigh said Trump is fine with absentee ballots for Americans but only on his terms. She cites working out of state as a good reason that makes it allowable but apparently a highly infectious and deadly virus that's killed 100,000 Americans and is still active is not good enough.

Kayleigh said, "What he’s not for is mass, mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which is subject to fraud.”

She continued, "Where automatically let the state send all of its voter rolls a ballot where in LA County you have 112% of the population registered," she said. "Ask yourself how that happens. And 112% gets a ballot wielding at least 12% subjective fraud. So that's what he's against."

I used the Google and found that in 2017, right-wing frauds at Judicial Watch sued LA counties for not removing inactive voters off the rolls.

Because there are inactive voters does not equal "fraud", but that is meaningless to propagandists like Judicial Watch.

In early 2019, Alex Padilla began the removal of these registrations. To claim every one of them will be cast against Trump is just false. It also doesn't matter. Voting is a civil right.

During a 2019 Meet the Press interview, Trump proclaimed that "a million illegals" voted in California for Hillary Clinton. That's is a lie.

In a written statement, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla blasted Trump’s new allegation. Padilla, a Democrat, has also been critical of the president’s past statements on voter fraud. "No matter how much he repeats them, Trump's lies about voter fraud are patently untrue. Specifically, the settlement with Judicial Watch, Los Angeles County, and the Secretary of State contains absolutely no admission to or evidence of "illegal votes." The President’s claims are untrue and yet

Politifact rated Trump's claims as Pants On Fire.

There is no evidence that these inactive voters ever cast a vote.

This is part of the White House's efforts to sow disinformation and claims of "fraud" among Trump voters in the 2020 election, if and when Trump loses.