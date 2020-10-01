'Where Is The River?' McEnany Grilled On Trump's Made-Up Claims About Voter Fraud

This morning Trump's press secretary played the fool while trying to gaslight reporters about Donald Trump's debate lie about ballots being found in the river. One reporter demanded to know what river ballots were supposedly found in and who found them.

During a presser on Marine One on Sept. 24th, Trump made this unfounded claim about unproven voter fraud.

So we have to be very careful with the ballots. The ballots — that’s a whole big scam. You know, they found, I understand, eight ballots in a waste paper basket in some location. And they found — it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name “Trump” on it, I guess. But they had ballots.



He repeated that claim verbatim during the debate Tuesday.

Today Fox News Radio's John Decker asked, "The other day [Trump] said, 'they found a lot of ballots in the river. Who is they? they found a lot of ballots in the river: Where is the river?"

Kayleigh McEnany insisted Trump was referring to a few ballots that were inadvertently thrown out and found in a ditch in Wisconsin.

For Trump's goal of negating the entire election, this is tantamount to massive voter fraud throughout the entire country.

"Where specifically in this particular statement though, who is they that found those ballots and where is this river anywhere in this country?" Decker countered.

McEnany became very uncomfortable. "And you're really missing the forest for the trees here," she said, trying to cover-up Trump's latest lie.

"No, you simply want to ignore the fact of the matter again," McEnany said.

"I've been asked so many questions about this, " Decker told her. He would not relent. "Where is this river? I can't get out accurate information and that's why I'm asking you."

Decker continued, "I cover the news. I'd like to report accurately the news and when the president says they found ballots in the river I simply want to know where the river is."

"No, you simply want to ignore the fact of the matter again," McEnany said.

McEnany couldn't answer the question because it was an obvious lie so she said, "This is what's happening here. You are ignoring the problem here" and she repeated the ballots in a ditch excuse only this time they were in Pennsylvania.

He asked again. "Where's the river?"

Then McEnany claimed there was "no journalistic curiosity" by the media.

Decker forcefully said. "I'm asking you where the river is and you keep saying the president in a ditch. I just want to know where the river is."

And with that McEnany said Decker had a lack of curiosity and Decker said, " I'm very curious where's the river. That's curiosity."

McEnany then went to another reporter.

Trump's press secretary had no idea what Trump was talking about when he lied about ballots being thrown in a river.

Demanding to know what Trump was talking about is considered a lack of journalistic integrity by Trump's Communications team.

Liars gotta lie and enablers gotta enable.