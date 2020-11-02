Trump Press Secretary Claims The Left Will Burn Your Business If You Vote For Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox and Friends to put a new conspiracy theory into the air: The left will attack you and your property if you vote against Joe Biden.

Is this another Hatch violation for a member of the Trump administration? Kellyanne Conway was cited by the OSC for repeatedly violating the Act.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) today sent a report to President Donald J. Trump finding that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media. Although the President and Vice President are exempt from the Hatch Act, employees of the White House are not. OSC’s letter to the President accompanying the report refers to Ms. Conway as a “repeat offender” and states: “Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law.”

Fox and Friends showed video of businesses boarding up their windows in anticipation of some violence during and after the election.

McEnany claimed all these stores are in Democratic cities.

"What are these Democrat cities saying with these boarding up and the civil unrest that they're expecting? " she asked.

"They're saying if you don't choose the left's chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you," she continued without any evidence. "That's as close to extortion as you can get."

McEnany made up a new idiotic conspiracy theory from watching a short video clip of unnamed store-owners and unnamed cities.

Her logic is obviously not logical. If they are indeed Democratic cities boarding up their windows then obviously they will heavily vote against Donald Trump.

So the only violence that would be perpetrated on those store owners there would come from Trump cultist supporters.

McEnany demanded that Joe Biden tell his supporters to "stand down," unlike Donald Trump who told his white supremacy Proud Boys supporters to "stand ready."

McEnany also forgot to tell Fox News viewers how MAGA supporters, with Trump's blessing are disrupting Biden-Harris campaign events and trolling city streets, blocking traffic and honking all day long.

And maybe she could wish Governor Whitmer well after Trump-supporting militia members plotted to kidnap her.

Trump surrogates like Kayleigh have all acted despicably and have been fomenting violence in this country as we speak and have been doing so since the midterm elections.

They need to go and go now.

This country can't take another four years of cavalcades of lies, xenophobia, white supremacy and a foreign policy that attacks our allies and rewards murderous dictators.