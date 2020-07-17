Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Let's Take A Look At Kayleigh McEnany's Briefing Binder, Shall We?

Trump's press secretary's legendary binder is pretty reflective of their top messaging priorities. Sad!
By Aliza Worthington

If ever a picture was worth a thousand words...or, in this case, tabs...

Stealthy and eagle-eyed photographer Jonathan Ernst caught a glimpse of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's famous briefing binder, and it provides quite the window into Trump's messaging priorities. Some of the tabs are perfectly reasonable, and what one would expect from any press secretary. Nothing wrong with organizing the info on top issues of the day, and topics like "Health," "Election," "CDC," and even "Reopen" make perfect sense.

However, according to the photo, and Mediaite,

Also included were notable files on former President Barack “Obama,” as well as subjects used to frequently criticize Trump like “Golf,” “Russia,” “Hate,” and a misspelled “Meuller.”

But many of the tabs spoke to this White House’s favorite boogeymen, with categories such as “Media,” “Lies,” “China,” “BLM,” “Privil” suggesting white privilege, and one simply labeled “Absurd.” “Statues” was also included as was “LGBT.” Notably, one tab was labeled “Karl,” which might be an oppo brief against ABC News White House correspondent Jon Karl, who has frequently clashed with Trump at press conferences.

Oh, dear. A tab devoted entirely to "HATE?" What — and I say this with the utmost gravity — the actual f*ck?

Also note, there is a tab labeled "HATCH." I will presume that is not devoted to information about retired U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch. Rather, it's much more likely that tab contains as many excuses, lies, and counter-arguments the administration can muster for the blatant violations of the Hatch Act committed by the Trump family.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us