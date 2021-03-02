Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kayleigh McEnany's New Job? Serving Lies On Fox News

Last Friday, Fox News said Kayleigh McEnany is "not currently an employee." Today she is. Is anyone surprised?
By John Amato
Kayleigh McEnany's New Job? Serving Lies On Fox News
Image from: Via Twitter

Fox News' Harris Faulkner announced that Trump's former White House press secretary and one of the biggest serial liars from in presidential press secretary history was hired by Fox News.

This, after a denial that she was "currently" an employee of Fox...last Friday. Of course they'd already signed the paperwork.

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family," Faulkner said this morning.

And in her "first interview" she whined about how badly she was treated by the Beltway press, especially from Playboy reporter Brian Karem, who she falsely claimed of "being misogynist against her" for shouting out questions to her when she purposefully refused to call on him.

Colby Hall writes, "It’s not clear what McEnany finds to be demeaning or misogynistic about his questions, as they don’t appear to be gender-based."

Fox News is currently on a hiring spree of former Trump people. They just hired the stupidest man on economics, Larry Kudlow, to replace the odious Lou Dobbs on FOX Business.

Could Peter Navarro be far behind?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team