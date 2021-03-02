Kayleigh McEnany's New Job? Serving Lies On Fox News

Fox News' Harris Faulkner announced that Trump's former White House press secretary and one of the biggest serial liars from in presidential press secretary history was hired by Fox News.
This, after a denial that she was "currently" an employee of Fox...last Friday. Of course they'd already signed the paperwork.
"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family," Faulkner said this morning.
And in her "first interview" she whined about how badly she was treated by the Beltway press, especially from Playboy reporter Brian Karem, who she falsely claimed of "being misogynist against her" for shouting out questions to her when she purposefully refused to call on him.
Colby Hall writes, "It’s not clear what McEnany finds to be demeaning or misogynistic about his questions, as they don’t appear to be gender-based."
Fox News is currently on a hiring spree of former Trump people. They just hired the stupidest man on economics, Larry Kudlow, to replace the odious Lou Dobbs on FOX Business.
Could Peter Navarro be far behind?