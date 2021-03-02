Kayleigh McEnany's New Job? Serving Lies On Fox News

Fox News' Harris Faulkner announced that Trump's former White House press secretary and one of the biggest serial liars from in presidential press secretary history was hired by Fox News.

This, after a denial that she was "currently" an employee of Fox...last Friday. Of course they'd already signed the paperwork.

"Currently" was doing a lot of work in this statement from Fox on Jan. 26:



"Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at FOX News." https://t.co/HzAgXlzMuK — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 2, 2021

A few weeks ago we exposed Kayleigh McEnany’s agreement to work with Fox News. Fox put out a statement saying that “Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at FOX News.” Now she is. https://t.co/0D4o2n64nP — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 2, 2021

No doubt proud to join the folks who've been writing all her talking points for the past 2 years. — Impeachments* Are Forever (@OK_Dumbass) March 2, 2021

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family," Faulkner said this morning.

And in her "first interview" she whined about how badly she was treated by the Beltway press, especially from Playboy reporter Brian Karem, who she falsely claimed of "being misogynist against her" for shouting out questions to her when she purposefully refused to call on him.

Lame. @realDonaldTrump failed 3 times in court to ban me. Speaking truth to power is not misogyny. You work for a misogynist. Your briefings are propaganda. You failed the American people who pay your salary. You're sore because you can't answer questions honestly. https://t.co/n0vHZJipiV — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 1, 2020

Colby Hall writes, "It’s not clear what McEnany finds to be demeaning or misogynistic about his questions, as they don’t appear to be gender-based."

Fox News is currently on a hiring spree of former Trump people. They just hired the stupidest man on economics, Larry Kudlow, to replace the odious Lou Dobbs on FOX Business.

Could Peter Navarro be far behind?