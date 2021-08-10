Queen Of Trump Lies McEnany Blames Deep State For Leaking COVID Data

Former Trump White House press secretary, now Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany spread more lies about COVID disinformation on the Delta variant by claiming the Deep State leaked information to the Biden Administration to cause more confusion.

The jokes write themselves on Fox News, only instead of being funny, they are deadly.

Harris Faulkner introduced Kayleigh McEnany as "not a doctor, but I love hearing how you talk about how you had a front row seat in history" in producing the vaccines.

McEnany immediately began her lie-filled rant by bashing the new administration and pretending her former boss is the real hero.

"The biggest contributor to vaccine hesitancy is the Joe Biden administration," she said with a straight face.

No single person has done more to mislead, and lie about COVID, CDC guidelines, and the vaccines than Traitor Trump, Fox News, their guests and their hosts.

Kayleigh's response is conclusive evidence of this.

She said Dr. Fauci and changing guidelines makes "people have distrust of the federal government."

The Trump administration refused to even admit COVID19 was more serious than a basic flu until the middle of March of 2020.

She continued lying, "You use the word consistent, we have to be consistent, the Trump administration was going back to July that kids should be in school."

"When you have this new recommendation of masking indoors and high-intensity areas and you don't release the underlining data for that proposal instead it is leaked by the Deep State and the CDC to the Washington Post and days later you corroborate that data. This messaging is all over the map."

McEnany also blamed the Biden administration for "sacrificing our children on the altar of the teachers union" and whined that masks are a detriment to their emotional development.

This is the crap being fed to your right-wing relatives who hang on every word of it and refuse to get the vaccine to end the pandemic or let their precious Johnny and Janie wear a mask at school to slow and possibly stop the spread and mutation of this deadly disease. This is Fox News, beaming poison and venom into households everywhere.

They should be taken off the air.

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)