Kayleigh McEnany Lies After Revelation Trump Purposefully Downplayed Severity Of COVID19

After the news came out about Bob Woodward's recordings with Donald Trump where he admitted to purposely downplaying the severity of the coronavirus to the American people, Trump's press secretary disregarded and lied to cover up his terrible crime on all of us.

During a White House press briefing moments ago a reporter asked, "Why Trump bears no responsibility for almost 200,000 deaths when he downplayed the virus initially and knew how deadly and contagious it was?"

McEnany replied, "The president never downplayed the virus."

"The president expressed calm," she said which is the joke of the day as far as I'm concerned.

She's a bald-faced liar.

Trump's press secretary tried to claim he was exuding the American spirit when faced with a challenge.

I mean, my God. What a perverted view of American exceptionalism.

His own cabinet members have said he viewed the virus in terms of how it would effect his re-election chances.

It's well documented that Trump delayed taking action for almost 2 months, while holding rallies and golfing which allowed the virus to spread to Los Angeles and New York and the country which resulted in massive infections and deaths.

And the deaths and infections keep mounting while Trump continues to fiddle and lie.

Here's more of her insanity.

"One day [coronavirus] will go away. That's a fact" -- it's also a fact we're all gonna die but that doesn't mean we should just ignore public health threats pic.twitter.com/77DYySGUlU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020