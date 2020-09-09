Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kayleigh McEnany Lies After Revelation Trump Purposefully Downplayed Severity Of COVID19

Kayleigh McEnany is a bald-faced liar covering for her murdering boss.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

After the news came out about Bob Woodward's recordings with Donald Trump where he admitted to purposely downplaying the severity of the coronavirus to the American people, Trump's press secretary disregarded and lied to cover up his terrible crime on all of us.

During a White House press briefing moments ago a reporter asked, "Why Trump bears no responsibility for almost 200,000 deaths when he downplayed the virus initially and knew how deadly and contagious it was?"

McEnany replied, "The president never downplayed the virus."

"The president expressed calm," she said which is the joke of the day as far as I'm concerned.

She's a bald-faced liar.

Trump's press secretary tried to claim he was exuding the American spirit when faced with a challenge.

I mean, my God. What a perverted view of American exceptionalism.

His own cabinet members have said he viewed the virus in terms of how it would effect his re-election chances.

It's well documented that Trump delayed taking action for almost 2 months, while holding rallies and golfing which allowed the virus to spread to Los Angeles and New York and the country which resulted in massive infections and deaths.

And the deaths and infections keep mounting while Trump continues to fiddle and lie.

Here's more of her insanity.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.