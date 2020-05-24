Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

McEnany Haunted By 2017 Remark: 'When We're In A State Of Mourning, You Should Take Time Off From Golf'

As Trump visited one of his golf courses for a second day in a row, a video circulated on social media of McEnany attacking former President Barack Obama.
By David
McEnany Haunted By 2017 Remark: 'When We're In A State Of Mourning, You Should Take Time Off From Golf'

Comments made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in 2017 came back to haunt her over the Memorial Day weekend as President Donald Trump played golf despite the on going coronavirus pandemic.

As Trump visited one of his golf courses for a second day in a row, a video circulated on social media of McEnany attacking former President Barack Obama.

"You have President Obama, who I believe it was after the beheading of Daniel Pearl, spoke to how upset he was about that then rushed off to a golf game," McEnany said during a CNN segment. "I think when we're in a state of war, when we're in a state of mourning, you should take time off from the golf course."

McEnany later apologized for the statement. Obama was a state senator at the time Pearl was killed in 2002.

This week, the United States is expected to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Watch the video below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us