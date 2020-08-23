Politics
Twitter Mocks Trump Press Secretary's Promise Of 'Major Therapeutic Breakthrough' On COVID

Trump spokesliar Kayleigh McEnany announced that a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on the "China virus" is going to be announced at a press conference this Sunday. Twitter had thoughts.
If the Trump administration actually had something major to announce in regard to the treatment of the coronavirus, why aren't any of the medical experts attending this press conference? And why wait? Why not announce it immediately?

Here's Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hyping their latest distraction on Twitter:

Needless to say, the responses were deservedly less than kind, given this gaslighting administration's horrid track record in response to the pandemic:

