'Science Should Not Stand In The Way' Of Schools Reopening Says White House Press Secretary

As one writer put it, this might be the tagline for this entire administration. As with most things these Trump people do or say, you often don't know whether to laugh or cry, or just throw things at your tv.

Source: USA Today

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday emphasized that schools reopening this fall shouldn't be contingent on science surrounding coronavirus, but then claimed the "science is on our side here" as the pandemic continues unabated.

In response to a question about what President Donald Trump would say to parents who have kids in school districts that may be online-only, McEnany said: “The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open. And when he says open, he means open in full, kids been able to attend each and every day at their school.

"The science should not stand in the way of this,” she added, saying it is "perfectly safe" to fully reopen all classrooms.

McEnany then claimed "science is on our side," citing one study that said the risk of critical illness is less than the seasonal flu in children. She also quoted former Stanford Neuroradiology Chief Dr. Scott Atlas, who has appeared on Fox News to call the debate around reopening schools "hysteria."