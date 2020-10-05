Politics
Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

The White House press secretary is just the latest to fall victim to the Trump virus.
By Ed Scarce
26 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." - Feb. 25, 2020

Ahem.

Source: CNBC

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, a diagnosis that comes as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement that she posted on Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

McEnany gave a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19. Trump’s diagnosis was revealed shortly thereafter.

What a trooper. /sarcasm

