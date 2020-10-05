Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." - Feb. 25, 2020

Ahem.

Source: CNBC

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, a diagnosis that comes as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement that she posted on Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

McEnany gave a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19. Trump’s diagnosis was revealed shortly thereafter.