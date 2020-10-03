Politics
Ron Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Senator from Wisconsin tested positive after returning from quarantine.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Ron Johnson had just spent two weeks in quarantine because of exposure to someone who tested positive. He returns to Washington, gets Covid. There's a lesson in there somewhere.

Source: Axios

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after returning to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29 and coming into contact with someone who had contracted the virus, spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement on Saturday.

Johnson is the third Senate Republican to test positive for the coronavirus, after news broke that President Trump tested positive early on Friday.

What they're saying: "Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time," Voelkel said, noting that Johnson then returned to D.C. and was exposed again shortly after Sept. 29.

Comments

