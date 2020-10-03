Ron Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ron Johnson had just spent two weeks in quarantine because of exposure to someone who tested positive. He returns to Washington, gets Covid. There's a lesson in there somewhere.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after returning to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29 and coming into contact with someone who had contracted the virus, spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement on Saturday.
Johnson is the third Senate Republican to test positive for the coronavirus, after news broke that President Trump tested positive early on Friday.
What they're saying: "Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time," Voelkel said, noting that Johnson then returned to D.C. and was exposed again shortly after Sept. 29.
??BREAKING … SEN. RON JOHNSON has Covid. 3rd Senate Republican to test positive
Ron Johnson, the third GOP senator to test positive. If the three - Tillis, Johnson and Lee - remain out this month, it would effectively prevent Barrett from being confirmed until they return, which could be a lame-duck session. (Collins and Murkowski are expected no votes) pic.twitter.com/4bMHc3X81y
