Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another one of Trump's inner circle comes down with COVID-19.

Source: Daily Beast

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly meeting with President Trump earlier this week for debate preparations. Conway confirmed the news late Friday: "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic." Conway is just the latest in a growing list of Trump World figures to test positive for the virus. Trump’s top aide, Hope Hicks, was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday just hours before the president himself announced he and the first lady had contracted the virus. The president and many in his inner circle have been spotted mask-less at recent campaign rallies, as well as an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend. In addition to Conway, Trump also reportedly met with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, among others, for debate preparations. Christie has said “no one was wearing masks” at the time.

Conway confirmed the rumors tonight via Twitter.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne Conway just confirmed reports she has COVID-19.



Here is a video of her having an extended, close conversation with Bill Barr at the Rose Garden superspreader event last weekend:pic.twitter.com/s07mtfo8Rl — LeAHHHHHH!!! 😱 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne Conway too??? This is like the Republican Red Wedding — Gianmarco Soresi (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 3, 2020

And as Elie Mystal wrote, how nice for Conway to have the right to determine her course of treatment with her doctor.

Must be nice to come up with a health strategy in consultation with her doctors without the Supreme Court imposing itself and telling her what treatments she's allowed to take.



If only she believed in that kind of freedom FOR ALL WOMEN https://t.co/6A43An9UgF — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 3, 2020

Her daughter Claudia was sending out angry TikToks earlier than the official announcement.

Claudia Conway is reporting that her mother, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/xVoqhw6FgV — Irish American Princess 🍀 (@OKhiya3) October 3, 2020

Their fifteen-year-old is not a happy camper tonight.