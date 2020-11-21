Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 20, 2020

The president’s eldest son is the second of his children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

None of the stories has any theories about how he caught it, but I suspect his emotional support cougar could probably fill in the blanks.

The contact tracing begins!

Don Jr has tested positive. His contacts include:

- 12 drug dealers who want their money

- The newest parts of Kimberly Guilfoyle

- A Stop sign he punched and tried to pay for sex

- Lindsey Graham, from a piggyback ride

- Mitch McConnell's neck, used as a cardigan pic.twitter.com/uvDGGoDgJw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 20, 2020

Well, at least we now know what he’s sniffling. Oh. Wait.

