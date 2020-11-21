Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID

The president’s eldest son is the second of his children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”
None of the stories has any theories about how he caught it, but I suspect his emotional support cougar could probably fill in the blanks.
The contact tracing begins!
Well, at least we now know what he’s sniffling. Oh. Wait.
