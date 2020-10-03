Politics
Trump's Campaign Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bill Stepien travelled with Trump to Cleveland for the debate on Air Force One.
By Ed Scarce

They're dropping like flies.

Source: Politico

Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well.

Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as “mild flu-like symptoms.” People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers.

Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark is expected to oversee the Trump team’s Arlington, Va. headquarters while Stepien works remotely, though advisers stressed that he would maintain control of the campaign.

Stepien’s disclosure means the two heads of the president’s political apparatus have now contracted the coronavirus: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced earlier Friday that she, too, is infected.

And for those of you trying to keep up with all the Trump people going down, some handy lists, which may or may not be already out of date as of this writing.

