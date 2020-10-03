Trump's Campaign Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19

They're dropping like flies.
Source: Politico
Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well.
Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as “mild flu-like symptoms.” People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers.
Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark is expected to oversee the Trump team’s Arlington, Va. headquarters while Stepien works remotely, though advisers stressed that he would maintain control of the campaign.
Stepien’s disclosure means the two heads of the president’s political apparatus have now contracted the coronavirus: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced earlier Friday that she, too, is infected.
And for those of you trying to keep up with all the Trump people going down, some handy lists, which may or may not be already out of date as of this writing.
23 POSITIVE COVID TESTS:
1+2. President & Melania Trump
3. Bill Stepien, Trump campaign mgr
4. Hope Hicks
5. Kellyanne Conway
6. Sen. Mike Lee
7. Sen. Thom Tillis
8. Ronna McDaniel
9. Notre Dame Pres. Jenkins
10-12. Three WH reporters
13-23. Eleven staffers frm Cleveland debate
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 3, 2020
WH debate prep room so far with Covid-19:
President Trump: Positive
Kellyanne Conway: Positive
Bill Stepien: Positive
Hope Hicks: Positive
Chris Christie (tbd)
Rudy Giuliani (tbd)
Jason Miller (tbd)
Stephen Miller (tbd)
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 3, 2020
Trump campaign managers since 2016
Corey Lewandowksi: arrested on misdemeanor battery charges (later dropped)
Paul Manafort: sentenced to prison
Steve Bannon: arrested on fraud charges
Kellyanne Conway: has covid
Brad Parscale: it’s complicated
Bill Stepien: has covid
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 3, 2020