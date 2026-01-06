Mike Lindell Vows To Use His 'Foundation' To 'Secure Welfare' If Elected MN Governor

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell vowed to use his feeble Lindell Foundation to secure the welfare system if elected governor of Minnesota.

During a Monday interview with Steve Bannon, Lindell reacted to reports that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) could run for governor now that current Gov. Tim Walz (D) had dropped his re-election campaign.

"Yeah, and Keith Ellison has been attacking me for a year ago, September, that my Lindell Recovery Network, by the way, also my foundation, which is going to have a lot to do with securing these welfare platforms in Minnesota," Lindell said. "I've been all laid out, ready to go, and Keith Ellison knows that."

"Keith Ellison, I believe, has to be in on this, all this fraud," he added. "It's got to, this is going to uncover, open up the most massive fraud the world has ever seen."

According to ProPublica, the Lindell Foundation gave about $1,000 for charitable causes out of the more than $18,000 it had received in 2021 donations.