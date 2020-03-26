Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

MN Governor Blasts Federal Testing Failure: 'Too Late To Flatten The Curve'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said on Wednesday that his state is trying to prevent deaths from surging due to the federal government’s initial failures in testing for COVID-19.
By David

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said on Wednesday that his state is trying to prevent deaths from surging due to the federal government’s initial failures in testing for COVID-19.

At a briefing on Minnesota’s coronavirus response efforts, Walz explained why it is “too late to flatten the curve,” referring to the steep increase in infections.

“The objective of everything we’re doing here is — it’s too late to flatten the curve,” the governor said. “The testing regimen was not in place soon enough for us to be able to do that.”

“So what our objective is now is to move the infection rate out, slow it down and buy time,” he continued, pointing to the need for Hospital resources. “If we get to a situation, which we’ve seen in certain parts of the world — and the place we cannot get to is when someone can’t get that ICU care, we see the death rates skyrocket.”

Walz said that he was also focused on a second wave of infections “so that we can flatten the curve” in the future.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.