Walz On Trump: Crime Rate Down 'Not Even Counting The Crimes He Committed'

Gov. Walz was on fire during his introduction at the Philadelphia rally
By John AmatoAugust 7, 2024

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took aim at Donald Trump during his introductory speech and laid to waste any claims the former guy has on the Oval Office.

You can envision Trump at Mar-A-Lago, face turned red through his orange make-up, whatever hair remaining falling out in droves as he watched the first rally of the Harris-Walz ticket.

GOV. WALZ: Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service. He doesn't have time for it because he's too busy serving himself.

Again and again and again, Trump weakens our economy to strengthen his own hand.

He mocks our laws.

He sows chaos and division.

And that's to say nothing of his record as president.

He froze in the face of the COVID crisis.

He drove our economy into the ground.

And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump.

That's not even counting the crimes he committed.

Thank you.

The packed rally burst into laughter after Walz delivered those knockout lines perfectly.

The Harris Walz campaign couldn't have asked for a better first impression or rally, deftly aided by Gov. Shapiro.

We're not going back!

It's on!

