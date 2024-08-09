Why Tim Walz Can Help Democrats Overcome Trump

When Vice-President Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz as her running mate, it was a moment of joy. We are tired of hate and division. Walz is a happy warrior who wants to include everyone in the American dream.

In a New York Times Op-Ed, author Sarah Smarsh explains why Tim Walz is a much-needed voice for the Democrats.

"The rural white working class is not a monolith. Among them remains a large and consequential minority of sensible people who even in their vulnerable economic state remain unmoved by charlatans blaming immigrants while amassing corporate wealth."

"That for all the loud racism, homophobia and jingoism of today's Republican Party — which indeed has dominated elections outside metropolitan areas — the real rural America is diverse, full of immigrants, people of color, gay and transgender people and native peoples, and even straight white folks who happily work and live alongside them."

Americans share more similarities than differences. But Trump and the GOP have made it their mission to try to divide people. Smarsh describes the pain of Trump and GOP co-opting parts of the rural life for their gain.

"I winced when political spin and coastal media coverage made cruel words that my people would never speak and big trucks that they could never afford the dominant image of rural, working-class, and poor whites."



"Imagine if the type of person you most loathe became the symbol for your people and place. It has been, for me and so many others, excruciating."

Living in the Midwest often means being overlooked and underestimated, labeled as part of "flyover country." In recent years, my home has been dubbed "Trump country." But that is far from the truth.

Where I grew up, most people were friendly. They greeted everyone with a wave. If neighbors needed something, people went out of their way to help. Helping your neighbors is part of life. To have the people I know grouped in with the MAGA haters physically hurt. But the Harris-Walz ticket is a chance for real change.

Walz speaks like a person, not a politician. The future Vice-President doesn't preach or condescend; he treats everyone equally. Walz and Harris are joyful warriors in the fight for America. Smarsh describes Walz as "an absolute balm for my country heart."