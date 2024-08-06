Tim Walz: Midwestern VP With Kelce Brothers' Heart

Tim Walz is a Midwesterner who served as an enlisted soldier and coached high school football. The former school teacher is the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress. He enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 and retired 24 years later as Command Sergeant Major. Walz personifies a "real American" man who is tough, decent, and kind.

Similar to the Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce, Walz proves that showing compassion and sharing your feelings is a strength. Like the Kelce brothers, the future Vice-President is comfortable in his own skin, and he's not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

According to USA Today, Travis and Jason Kelce are "rewriting the limiting narrative of professional athletes being tough all the time. Toughness, according to the Kelce brothers, includes feeling feelings and loving your people hard. They know who they are and what they care about."

What is a Command Sargeant Major?

Mark Hertling is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, he explains the importance of Walz's experience as a Command Sargeant Major. Hertling tweeted:

"Command Sargeant Majors serve as the senior enlisted person in the unit and the advisor to Commanders at battalion and above. They know what they’re doing. They uphold standards. They speak their minds to all ranks (private to generals). They’re not afraid of getting bad news because they know how to fix things when they go wrong. And they serve the command (their commander and their soldiers) with a selfless integrity and a complete dedication."

Tough Guy with Kindness and Compassion for Others

Charlotte Clymer points out why Walz's compassion is part of his secret sauce.

My favorite factoid about Tim Walz is that during his career as a high school teacher, in the same year, he coached the football team to a state title AND served as the faculty advisor for the school's first gay-straight alliance (GSA) club. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 6, 2024

A former coworker said Walz is "kind and curious"

I got to know Command Sergeant Major @GovTimWalz when he was the ranking member on the veteran affairs committee.



He reached out to discuss ways to better support veterans with hidden wounds & invited me to testify before his committee.



Kind, curious, eager to find… — Zach Iscol 🗽🍎 (@zachiscol) August 6, 2024

Why Harris Picked Walz

Walz has lots of experience as a leader and has helped middle class families with things like child tax-credit, getting rid of junk fees, paid leave, making sure guns are safe and protecting women's right to choose what happens with our bodies. He's also a veteran who served in the national guard, a football coach, hunter, and gun owner. He understands rural areas well.

But unlike faux "real American" J.D. Vance, Walz is authentic and cares about serving the people who elected him.

Trump's press secretary's attacks on Walz fell flat after the announcement. However, Andrea Junker summed the two presidential tickets in one tweet: