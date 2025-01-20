Jason Kelce's Daughters Make Hilarious Mascot For ESPN Show

Jason Kelce's daughters made a mascot for his ESPN Late-Night show, naming it ‘Dragon McFartFartButtButt. People reported that the eldest Kelce brother went one step further and brought his girls creation to life. Watch the video above because it's funny as hell and adorable.

There's a reason that it's a Kelce world, and we just live in it. Jason and his brother Travis Kelce are famous for their NFL football, podcast and Jason's new ESPN career. Jason's wife Kylie Kelce beat out Joe Rogan when her new podcast hit in early January. And Travis is seriously dating the most famous singer on the planet, so there's that too.

With Trump, Vance, Leon and all the oligarchs making the news, take a minute to laugh with this sweet family.

