Ron Johnson: I Bet Tim Walz Can Eat With Chopsticks, Too!

You have to hand it to Senator Ron Johnson - he's never afraid of making a complete ass out of himself. One of the latest examples of this is when he went on Fox and spewed out a conspiracy theory that Governor Tim Walz somehow is a Chinese asset. RoJo went so far as to say it needed a House investigation:

You know she's a radical leftist she chose another radical leftist They're just assuming again that the mainstream media is not going to cover his background. The House is going to investigate it now. It's very strange. You know he got married on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square. He's gone to China. He's taught in China He's got deep connections to China

RoJo just knows that if he can find some footage of Walz eating with chopsticks, he's got him nailed to the wall! Of course, what RoJo is trying to paint as something sinister is simply something a lot of people have done - cultural exchange:

Walz did spend a year in the Far East in 1989 when, aged 25, he taught English and American history and culture in Foshan, Guangdong province, as part of the WorldTeach program, learning Mandarin and proving popular with his pupils. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he engaged in any political activity during his time there, which did coincide with the Tiananmen Square massacre, an event he found deeply shocking, the trip coming some 16 years before his first foray into politics.

However, it may be that RoJo would find that to be a favorable quality in Walz. In 2010, RoJo praised China for having an economy without any uncertainty, adding that this why businesses were moving their jobs overseas to them. Much more recently, a report from two years ago stated that RoJo himself profited greatly from his company's investments into China. Wait a minute, isn't that what he accused the Biden's of?

And then there's all the whole business of RoJo being a Russian asset. Some Republicans are just so fickle when it comes to cozying up to unfriendly dictatorships.