‘Topsy-Turvy’: Ron Johnson's Unintentionally Ironic Rant Against Harris

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) went on Fox and ran through all the unsubstantiated GOP talking points against the Harris/Walz ticket in record time:

President Trump has always made himself very accessible to the press. He's willing to answer questions. He's able to answer questions. And I think the American public needs to really think twice about why Kamala Harris is not willing to sit down and even answer one question after 18 days of being crowned their nominee without a single vote being cast for her. This is the ultimate backroom deal. And the most radically left presidential and vice-presidential ticket in American history. It's like I said, it literally is just an in-your-face selection to pick Governor Tim Wallace, who's a radical leftist himself. There's a reason they call him Tampon Tim. It's embarrassing to talk about, but the fact that he would promote and sign a bill that forced schools to install feminine hygiene products in boys' bathrooms. There's just bizarre and they're calling J.D. Vance weird. Again, the world is topsy -turvy, and unfortunately, and this is very unfortunate, most of the people in the mainstream media will give her a pass. There's just bizarre and they're calling J.D. Vance weird. Again, the world is topsy -turvy, and unfortunately, and this is very unfortunate, most of the people in the mainstream media will give her a pass.

As for Harris becoming the presumptive nominee, he apparently had forgotten about all the primaries the states had where the Biden/Harris ticket won every state. When Biden stepped down, per party bylaws, Harris legally stepped up. But it does take RoJo quite a bit of nerve to complain about "backroom deals" when his fingerprints are both figuratively and literally all over the 2020 GOP fake elector scheme, from being in on the plot to being the mule for the slates of fake electors. You can't get much more backroom dealing than that.

One must tip their hat in respect to Harris, though. It must not be easy flying around in Air Force Two day in and day out with the cadre of reporters on board and never, ever say a word to any of them. She must have taken lessons from RoJo on how to fake phone calls and try to run through locked doors in order to avoid the press.R

RoJo's fauxrage over "Tampon Tim" is just as laughable. The reason why Walz signed that into law was so that trans students didn't have to out themselves by asking for hygiene products. What RoJo never even considered that almost every single boy in the country has been exposed to feminine hygiene products in the bathroom. Or at least the boys who had a mother and/or sister(s) in the home. Gasp! The horror of being exposed to the facts of life! Where will it ever end?

RoJo must be very grateful for stations like Fox and Newsmax where they don't mind running with unsubstantiated rumors and propaganda, even if they end up paying hundreds of millions dollars to do so. Especially when that gosh darn mainstream media won't do it.