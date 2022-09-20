Mandela Barnes Is Living Rent Free In Ron Johnson's Brain

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is Black and is running against Ron Johnson, sure is living in RoJo's brain rent-free. During an interview on Fox Business, RoJo had one massive Freudian slip when he admitted that he condones white supremacy, before changing his answer.

And lest one thinks it's an isolated incident, it's RoJo's and the GOP's entire platform against Barnes, as evidenced by his ad the NRSC ran for RoJo:

Today, the NRSC launched a new ad in Wisconsin calling out @TheOtherMandela for being a ‘defund the police Democrat.’



Watch ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/GDQ62FZvKY — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 12, 2022

Note to self: Get more buckets to catch all the Republican racist tears in November when Barnes puts RoJo into retirement.