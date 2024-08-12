Fox Business Host Doesn't Know What A 'Stump Speech' Is

Fox News and Trump are so flummoxed at trying to smear Kamala Harris in a way that sticks, Fox Business' Cheryl Casone tried a new one claiming the vice president is copying herself when she gives a stump speech at a rally.
Oh noes, she copied herself!
CASONE: She's even copying herself. She gives the same speech, basically, in Michigan and Wisconsin. If you look at the side-by-sides, different states, I'm going to play this for you, different states, but listen to her words.
HARRIS: It really is good to be back in Wisconsin.
It is so good to be back in Michigan.
Listen, let me tell you, I am clear, the path to the White House runs right through this state.
And listen, I am clear, the path to the White House runs right through this state.
Tim has an incredible record as governor of the great state of Minnesota.
And as you just heard, he has an incredible record as governor of the great state of Minnesota.
And to his former high school football players, he was coach.
And to his former high school football players, he was coach.
I took on perpetrators of all kinds.
I took on perpetrators of all kinds and had a summer job at McDonald's.
I had a summer job at McDonald's.
CASONE: Okay, so to be clear, I mean, I can tell she's going back and forth on the prompter.
But at the same time, is this normal, in campaigning and politics, to just give the same speech over and over, word for word?
Or do you try to change it for the audience?
It's frakking normal. What kind of smear is this, anyway? Is repeating certain lines and paragraphs from stump speeches now cause for outrage?
If that's the case, then Cheryl must be flipping out over Trump's constant use of moronic stories about shark attacks, his good friend Hannibal Lecter, and how much the North Korean dictator loves him.
Meanwhile, Trump's staff is begging him to do just a little teeny bit of WORK. Write a stump speech, and for the love of God, Donald, stick to it. "They're pleading with him to adopt a new "hard-hitting" stump speech to define Vice President Harris as liberal and weak, advisers tell us. And praying he'll stop the recidivistic pull to simply improvise haphazardly."
Good luck with that!