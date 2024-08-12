Fox Business Host Doesn't Know What A 'Stump Speech' Is

CASONE: She's even copying herself. She gives the same speech, basically, in Michigan and Wisconsin. If you look at the side-by-sides, different states, I'm going to play this for you, different states, but listen to her words.

HARRIS: It really is good to be back in Wisconsin.

It is so good to be back in Michigan.

Listen, let me tell you, I am clear, the path to the White House runs right through this state.

And listen, I am clear, the path to the White House runs right through this state.

Tim has an incredible record as governor of the great state of Minnesota.

And as you just heard, he has an incredible record as governor of the great state of Minnesota.

And to his former high school football players, he was coach.

And to his former high school football players, he was coach.

I took on perpetrators of all kinds.

I took on perpetrators of all kinds and had a summer job at McDonald's.

I had a summer job at McDonald's.