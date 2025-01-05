Elon Musk Thinks He Should Rule Britain, Too

You’d think President-Unelected Elon Musk would have his hands full getting his not-yet-existent “DOGE” department figuring out ways to pay for his bazillionaire tax cuts by slashing social services for the rest of us. Last I checked, it was not going so well. Plus, Musk has all that work getting Donald Trump ready to become Puppet President. That’s not counting the oligarch’s many businesses.

But Musk now thinks his empire should include Britain, too.

The New York Times didn't even try to bothsides Musk’s obviously bonkers, probably drug-induced mania. First, there was the headline and subheadline: “Elon Musk Has a Strange Fixation With Trolling Britain. In a barrage of posts rife with misinformation, he revived questions about a child sex abuse scandal, vilified the prime minister and defended a jailed far-right agitator.”

The body of the article begins:

He demanded the release of a convicted criminal and far-right agitator. He falsely accused the prime minister, Keir Starmer, of failing to go after child rapists when he was head of public prosecutions. He endorsed a post calling on King Charles III to dissolve Parliament and call elections to remove Britain’s seven-month-old Labour government, a constitutional impossibility. Elon Musk has once again set his sights on Britain, putting the country in the bull’s-eye in the capricious world of his online obsessions. In a fusillade of posts that began before the new year, Mr. Musk moved on from his enthusiastic boosting of a far-right party in Germany to targeting Britain on multiple politically sensitive fronts. … Britain is one of several European countries where Mr. Musk is trying to replicate the influence he wielded on behalf of President-elect Donald J. Trump in the American election last fall. In addition to Germany, where his advocacy of a far-right party with neo-Nazi ties, Alternative for Germany, has roiled that country’s politics before elections next month, Mr. Musk has nurtured close ties to Italy’s right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Apparently, when you’re Apartheid-born Musk (ironically, a likely illegal immigrant), there’s no right-wing bigot too awful to love.

More from The Times:

Perhaps most provocatively, Mr. Musk has taken up the cause of Tommy Robinson, a far-right, anti-immigrant agitator whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He has been in prison since October after being convicted of defying a court order by repeating false claims about a teenage Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel. Mr. Robinson has been previously jailed for assault, mortgage fraud and traveling on a false passport to the United States, where he has sought to establish ties with right-wing groups. “Free Tommy Robinson!” Mr. Musk posted on Jan. 2 as his pinned item atop his X account, which has 210 million followers.

I recommend the entire article for a full appreciation of Musk’s dangerous derangement. But while it’s tempting to laugh at his Napoleonic delusions, The Times also makes clear how dangerous they are, especially given his closeness with Trump, about to become Puppet President of a longtime, close ally of the European countries.

In fact, Musk is doing more than tweeting about Britain. He has set up a company there. While it’s not yet clear what, exactly, he plans to do, it’s quite likely he plans to start inserting his money into far-right/Putin-friendly U.K. politics, just as he has done here.

Elon Musk has just set up a company in the UK, check Companies House website. He seems obsessed with British politics and wants to boost Reform. I reckon he is up to no good. — Ian Fraser (@ianafraser.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T10:38:39.697Z

His next step in his plan to financially and verbally support Reform and stick his disgusting nose in the UK where it isn't wanted. A dangerous, dangerous man. — BabelBrunning (@ribblebabel.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T19:14:11.350Z