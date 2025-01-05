Petty NY County MAGA Official Refuses To Lower Flags For Jimmy Carter

A petty Republican county executive on Long Island has refused to lower flags to half-staff to honor the late President Jimmy Carter. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has declined to comment on his divisive decision as Americans mourn the passing of a former President.
CBS News reports:
A Republican official who oversees Nassau County on New York's Long Island has seemingly refused to lower flags to half-staff in memory of the late Democratic President Jimmy Carter, who died last weekend at the age of 100.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, has not publicly explained his reason for not lowering flags at Nassau County-operated buildings. Following Carter's death Sunday, President Biden called for flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal facilities.
When reached Friday, a spokesman for Blakeman told CBS News New York that he was "unavailable for comment."
Democratic county legislator Seth Koslow told CBS News New York that honoring a former president should transcend partisan politics, calling the move an embarrassment to Nassau County.
"Politics shouldn't play into this right now. This should be about what's right for a person who represented our country, who guided our country and then served our country when they were done as President, and it's the right thing to do," Koslow said.
Following Carter's death, Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings and military facilities — an edict based on a proclamation that was issued by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954.
Blakeman is a MAGA piece of Trump enabling shit. The disgraced former President, who is set to darken the White House doors again, plans to crash Jimmy Carter's funeral. And he's upset that flags will be at half-staff during his inauguration because it's all about Donald.
Just so you know what kind of MAGA he is, last July, the New York Times reported that Blakeman had recruited 75 people for a force of "special deputies" to deploy during emergencies. Many of them were former police officers. Critics described it as a militia force answering only to him. Well sure, why not?
In other trivia, his ex-wife is Lady Nancy Shevell, who is now married to Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles. Ha ha, that must kill him! His ex married a Beatle!