Petty NY County MAGA Official Refuses To Lower Flags For Jimmy Carter

A petty Republican county executive on Long Island has refused to lower flags to half-staff to honor the late President Jimmy Carter. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has declined to comment on his divisive decision as Americans mourn the passing of a former President.

CBS News reports:

A Republican official who oversees Nassau County on New York's Long Island has seemingly refused to lower flags to half-staff in memory of the late Democratic President Jimmy Carter, who died last weekend at the age of 100.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, has not publicly explained his reason for not lowering flags at Nassau County-operated buildings. Following Carter's death Sunday, President Biden called for flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal facilities.

When reached Friday, a spokesman for Blakeman told CBS News New York that he was "unavailable for comment."

Democratic county legislator Seth Koslow told CBS News New York that honoring a former president should transcend partisan politics, calling the move an embarrassment to Nassau County.

"Politics shouldn't play into this right now. This should be about what's right for a person who represented our country, who guided our country and then served our country when they were done as President, and it's the right thing to do," Koslow said.

Following Carter's death, Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings and military facilities — an edict based on a proclamation that was issued by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954.