Stephen Moore Continues Pushing Reagan's Big Lie On Tax Cuts

No matter how many times this lie has been debunked, flacks like Stephen Moore and his enablers over on Fox "news" are going to continue telling it. Project 2025 contributor who wants seniors to work into their 70s, and FreedomWorks toadie Moore made an appearance on this Saturday's Fox News Live, and was asked by host David Asman about whether Congress is going to extend the Trump tax cuts that are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Asman started things off by playing an old clip of Ronald Reagan, and pushing the lie that his tax cuts paid for themselves, with Moore chiming in and pretending that Art Laffer's supply-side snake oil is legitimate economic policy.

ASMAN: Most Republican lawmakers are calling for an extension of Trump's tax cuts when he takes office again in a couple of weeks. House Republicans are meeting on this and other issues as we speak, but my next guest argues a flat tax could actually be better.

Economist Steve Moore advised the Trump campaign on economic policy, and you may not have to choose. You may, you may want to do both, get the extension first and then go to a flat tax, but I just want to, there are even some Republicans, Steve Moore, continue to suggest that the 2017 tax cuts cost money even though they brought in an increased 48 percent increase in tax revenue.

That is, there was so much economic activity generated by those tax rate cuts that more people were paying into the IRS, and we got an extra $1.5 trillion.

Ronald Reagan back in 1988, his last press conference, spoke to the same kind of deniers back then and what actually happened after his tax rate cuts. Let's listen to that and I'll get your reaction. Roll it.

REAGAN: Now with regard to the tax cuts, yes, the rates were cut, but since 1981, our revenue from those taxes has increased by $375 billion, and our projection, and we've been very accurate on our projections, our projection for 1990 and the budget we're working on now calls, for another $80 billion increase in our revenues with the rates as they presently are. If you look back beyond us to Coolidge and his tax cuts, if you look to the Kennedy tax cut in his administration, which was very similar to the one that then we later put in, in every case, it did not reduce the government revenues, it raised them.

ASMAN: Steve, can I hear an amen?

MOORE: That's... I love, love that clip, by the way, that was his last press conference. Can you imagine Joe Biden giving a press conference today like that with the precision and accuracy and historical knowledge?

ASMAN: No.

MOORE: Really amazing. What a great president Ronald Reagan was and everything he said was true. We cut taxes under JFK. We had more tax revenues. We cut tax rates under Coolidge.

We did it under Trump and Reagan, and it always has led to a better economy and more revenues. It's called the Laffer Curve effect, and, and Reagan and Trump were exactly right about that.

ASMAN: So why do we hear even from some Republicans that the first order of business can't be tax extensions because we've got to find a way to pay for those tax rate cuts?

MOORE: Well, well, you know, the answer to that question for those congressmen is just look at what really happened. We have more revenues in today than we've ever had before. If you're, we're all concerned about the runaway debt and deficit...

ASMAN: Yeah!

MOORE: ...but it is a spending problem, stupid. It's not a revenue problem.

ASMAN: Right.

MOORE: We have plenty of revenues. We just have way, way too much waste in government and, and look, Trump gets that. Elon Musk gets that. I think most Republicans do as well.