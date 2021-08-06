Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Freedom Works Toadie Thanks Trump For August 2021 Jobs Report

This is how sick and twisted Republicans and their media outlets have become. Stephen Moore can't stand that AMERICA is winning economically because Biden is President.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Wall Street and business media waited with bated breath for the latest jobs report to come out and with 943,000 jobs created along with a lowering to 5.4% on unemployment, the numbers beat all expectations.

During the run-up to the 2020 election, Republicans and Trump sycophants claimed the US economy and the stock markets would collapse if Joe Biden was elected president.

But with the Biden administration's excellent vaccine and vaccination programs, the US economy is taking off and workers getting higher wages as a result. The stock market is at all-time highs while the unemployment rate is dropping fast.

Cut to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

After the fabulous jobs report she went on to claim that she feared we are at peak growth and now worried that that's the end of all good things moving forward.

If the seditious ex-president was in office she would be jumping on top of her desk in joyous rapture.

Maria brought on Freedom Works' Stephen Moore, who was on Trump's economic team, to weigh in.

Moore had to admit the jobs report was excellent and was due to the vaccine. Instead of thanking President Biden and his administration for making the vaccine so readily available to all Americans, he said this.

"Let's give Trump a lot of credit for Operation Warp speed in getting America back on its feet so that's the good news," Moore said with a straight face.

How bankrupt of morals and human decency must you be to give the man that sat back and let hundreds of thousands of Americans get infected and die during the pandemic, whose only worries was about his political career, predicted doom and gloom if Biden was elected and then?

It's next-level soullessness.

It's also interesting that on a slightly more mainstream Fox News program, Moore said the jobs report was awesome, leaving out the Traitor Trump reference.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team