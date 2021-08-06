Freedom Works Toadie Thanks Trump For August 2021 Jobs Report

Wall Street and business media waited with bated breath for the latest jobs report to come out and with 943,000 jobs created along with a lowering to 5.4% on unemployment, the numbers beat all expectations.

During the run-up to the 2020 election, Republicans and Trump sycophants claimed the US economy and the stock markets would collapse if Joe Biden was elected president.

But with the Biden administration's excellent vaccine and vaccination programs, the US economy is taking off and workers getting higher wages as a result. The stock market is at all-time highs while the unemployment rate is dropping fast.

Cut to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

After the fabulous jobs report she went on to claim that she feared we are at peak growth and now worried that that's the end of all good things moving forward.

If the seditious ex-president was in office she would be jumping on top of her desk in joyous rapture.

Maria brought on Freedom Works' Stephen Moore, who was on Trump's economic team, to weigh in.

Moore had to admit the jobs report was excellent and was due to the vaccine. Instead of thanking President Biden and his administration for making the vaccine so readily available to all Americans, he said this.

"Let's give Trump a lot of credit for Operation Warp speed in getting America back on its feet so that's the good news," Moore said with a straight face.

How bankrupt of morals and human decency must you be to give the man that sat back and let hundreds of thousands of Americans get infected and die during the pandemic, whose only worries was about his political career, predicted doom and gloom if Biden was elected and then?

It's next-level soullessness.

It's also interesting that on a slightly more mainstream Fox News program, Moore said the jobs report was awesome, leaving out the Traitor Trump reference.