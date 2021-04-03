Fox Business Forced To Applaud 916K Jobs Created In March Under Biden

On Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business morning show, TraitorTrump sycophants Stephen Moore and WSJ's James Freeman were celebrating the March jobs report that destroyed expectations by almost 300,000.

"Great day," Freedomwork's Moore said. "It's Resurrection Friday, the economy is back!" he proclaimed.

The guest host said "Love it, the economy is back and jobs are back."

Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reported:

The U.S. economy brought back more jobs than expected in March , presaging even faster employment growth in the coming months as more Americans become vaccinated and jobs across industries return. "It wasn't just the March jobs number that impressed, as January and February saw big revisions higher as well," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, said in an email Friday morning. "This is about as clear as it gets, the reopening is happening faster than nearly anyone expected."

CNBC's Jeff Cox writes:

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 675,000 and an unemployment rate of 6%. The total was the highest since the 1.58 million added in August 2020.

Before Joe Biden was elected, Fox Business and all Fox News sycophants were claiming that Wall Street and Main Street would revolt under a Biden presidency because of "freedom and socialism." With Biden's competent leadership, vaccinations being administered at a furious rate, (something that would never have happened under the Seditious Ex) the opposite has happened.