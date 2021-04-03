Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox Business Forced To Applaud 916K Jobs Created In March Under Biden

The TraitorTrump channel had a moment of accidental honesty when it praised Pres. Biden's economy.
By John Amato
3 min ago by John Amato
Views:

On Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business morning show, TraitorTrump sycophants Stephen Moore and WSJ's James Freeman were celebrating the March jobs report that destroyed expectations by almost 300,000.

"Great day," Freedomwork's Moore said. "It's Resurrection Friday, the economy is back!" he proclaimed.

The guest host said "Love it, the economy is back and jobs are back."

Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reported:

The U.S. economy brought back more jobs than expected in March, presaging even faster employment growth in the coming months as more Americans become vaccinated and jobs across industries return.

"It wasn't just the March jobs number that impressed, as January and February saw big revisions higher as well," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, said in an email Friday morning. "This is about as clear as it gets, the reopening is happening faster than nearly anyone expected."

CNBC's Jeff Cox writes:

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 675,000 and an unemployment rate of 6%. The total was the highest since the 1.58 million added in August 2020.

Before Joe Biden was elected, Fox Business and all Fox News sycophants were claiming that Wall Street and Main Street would revolt under a Biden presidency because of "freedom and socialism." With Biden's competent leadership, vaccinations being administered at a furious rate, (something that would never have happened under the Seditious Ex) the opposite has happened.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Fox Continues Attack On Biden As Senile

Fox Continues Attack On Biden As Senile

Never mind how well Joe Biden's performance at this week's press conference went, the propagandists on Fox continue to push the notion that he's an "empty vessel" for the left and too senile to be president.
By Heather
comments
Mar 26, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team