Biden: Most Jobs Created In First 14 Months In Office In American History

Apparently "nobody wants to work" is yet another Republican lie.
By John AmatoApril 1, 2022

President Biden spoke to the nation earlier this morning about the strong jobs report that came in as the second quarter begins.

The unemployment rate was slightly better than expected.

President Biden said, "Over the course of my presidency, our recovery is 7.9 million jobs."

"More jobs created over the first 14 months over any presidency, in any term, ever, and that's striking. In March, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, down from 6.4%, when I took office. The fastest decline of unemployment to start a president's term ever recorded, " Biden said.

Turning to Fox Business, Trump fanboy Stuart Varney opened with this:

Varney said, "Welcome to the first day of the new quarter. We will start with the jobs rate. 431,000 new jobs created in March. That is strong."

"The unemployment rate came in at 3.6%. That is strong," Varney said. Even at a very low unemployment number, Varney said there is still a worker shortage for businesses.

And then, of course, he cried about inflation, and as usual, refuses to tell their viewers that inflation has been created by COVID supply chain issues around the world.

If Trump had these numbers for his term, Fox News and Business would be calling him the greatest jobs creator of all time, inflation be damned!

