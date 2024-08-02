Project 2025 Contributor: Seniors Should Work Into Their 70s Like Trump

Predictably, Trump's Project 2025 isn't going anywhere, no matter how much they, including the felon, have been trying to spin it. There is an apparent overlap between Project 2025 and Trump's Agenda 47 campaign policy proposals. The Project's contributor, Stephen Moore, said the quiet part out loud when asked by host Dagen McDowell about the felon's post on Truth Social that states, "Seniors should not pay tax on Social Security," Media Matters reports.

Moore explained that since Trump, who is 78 years old, is still working, other people should be, too. If grifting is a job, he's "working." Trump is also working on his campaign to stay out of prison, but OK.

"Signaling a shift away from legislation signed by Ronald Reagan back in 1984 to tax income from that program," McDowell said of Trump's post. "Your reaction to this, Steve?"

"I've decided, I think it's a good idea," Moore said. "And the reason is, you know, seniors — and I'm 64 now, so I guess I'm almost eligible for Social Security."

Fact check for the dummy: An individual can receive Social Security retirement benefits at 62.

"We want people to keep working. We want to keep incentivizing people once they turn 65, or 66, or 70," he continued. "And look at Donald Trump, what, he's 70, I don't know, 70 something, and you know, he's working seven days a week."

Note: Trump is nearly 80 years old and is showing signs of dementia.

"And so, the system right now, Dagen, punishes you if you continue to work," Moore continued. "You have to pay income taxes. You know, you're going to have to pay death taxes when you die. And you're going to have to pay a tax on your Social Security benefits. So, oftentimes seniors are paying taxes on their income of over 50%."

"And so, I think Trump is on to something here. I think it's good politics because seniors are a critical voter group," he added. "But I think it's good policy. We want people to keep working and stop taxing them to death."

Jinkies, it's nice when they say the quiet part out loud less than 100 days before the presidential election. Thanks for clearing that up, you ridiculously stupid fuckmuppet. Trump inherited a vast fortune. We did not. How ignorant does that dick fart think we are?