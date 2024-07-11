Stephen Colbert: Project 2025 Is Trump's Plan To Takeover

Stephen Colbert highlights Project 2025 as "Trump's radical plan" to takeover if he's elected president again in 2024.
By RedStateRachelJuly 11, 2024

Stephen Colbert highlights Project 2025, the radical right-wing plan to take power if Trump wins the 2024 election.

On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the late-night host mocked Donald Trump for claiming to "know nothing about Project 2025 but the truth is that over 200 of his former staffers are laying plans for a far-right takeover." Watch Colbert's short video to learn more about Project 2025.

Project 2025 Resource Page - A rolling list of links, articles and videos about the plan Trump and Republicans created. https://bit.ly/45N0L67

