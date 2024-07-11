Stephen Colbert: Project 2025 Is Trump's Plan To Takeover

Stephen Colbert highlights Project 2025, the radical right-wing plan to take power if Trump wins the 2024 election.

On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the late-night host mocked Donald Trump for claiming to "know nothing about Project 2025 but the truth is that over 200 of his former staffers are laying plans for a far-right takeover." Watch Colbert's short video to learn more about Project 2025.

Project 2025 Resource Page - A rolling list of links, articles and videos about the plan Trump and Republicans created. https://bit.ly/45N0L67