Fox Yappers Lose It Over Medal Of Freedom Honorees Clinton, Soros

Fox & Friends hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Joe Concha were none too happy with President Biden awarding Hillary Clinton and George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

President Joe Biden will hold a star-studded ceremony at the White House Saturday for the latest batch of Medal of Freedom recipients -- which will include Bono, José Andres, Lionel Messi, Hillary Clinton, Jane Goodall and many more. The medal is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House. Biden on Saturday named 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Here's Duffy and Concha's anti-Semitic rant against Clinton and Soros, and Liz Cheney as well who, much to Trump's angst, was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by Biden earlier this week.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Today Biden is going to present, get this, Joe. Gird yourself. Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and 17 other people are going to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award! So people who destroy freedom getting the Freedom Award! CONCHA: Wow, this week's like medals for losers, right? First Liz Cheney, election denier Hillary Clinton and the most evil man on the planet... CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right? CONCHA: ... George Soros. CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's a sociopath award. Not the Medal of Freedom! CONCHA: Yeah. CAMPOS-DUFFY: There's a lot of, I thought about some different awards they could be. How about the Deep State Award? CONCHA: Ooh, that could work. CAMPOS-DUFFY: The Deep State Award, the Globalist award. I already gave away the...

CONCHA: That's the next administration that will be handing those out in the trolling (inaudible).

Just as a reminder, Duffy's unqualified, former reality star and former Fox host Sean Duffy is Trump's pick for Secretary of Transportation.