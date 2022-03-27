Fox Host Attacks Biden And 'Whatever Cabal Put This Man In Place'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused Joe Biden of being installed by a "cabal" after the U.S. president said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "butcher."
By DavidMarch 27, 2022

During a segment on Fox & Friends, Campos-Duffy complained to her co-hosts about the words Biden had used to describe Putin during his recent trip to Europe.

"Language matters, communication matters, precision in your language matters because we're talking about nuclear war," the Fox News host opined. "We're talking about potentially World War III. The leader of the free world, our president, went over to Europe and he was supposed to make things better."

Campos-Duffy claimed that Fox News staff had been hopeful that "maybe he was going to some peaceful negotiation."

"There are even refugees from Ukraine who are sad about what's happened to their country and just want the war to end," she opined. "Others want to fight to the bitter end for their country. Others want an end to it. We were hoping Joe Biden might actually find a way to bring about peace."

"And then we get this belligerent language, this sloppy language that I feel is escalating this," the Fox News host continued. "I'm waiting for the Democrats who spent four years saying how dangerous Donald Trump was to come out and finally admit that the world was safer under Donald Trump, that this is the most dangerous period of time in my history, in my lifetime."

Co-host Pete Hegseth argued that Democrats would be pushing to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office if he was a Republican.

"Whatever this cabal is that put this man in place, um, you guys are all responsible for what's happening right now," Campos-Duffy declared.

"It's unfortunate, really," Hegseth agreed.

