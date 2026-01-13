Pentagon Painted Plane To Look Like Civilian Aircraft For Bombing Venezuelan Boat

Apparently it's a serious war crime. Maybe that's why Whiskey Pete didn't want to show anyone the unedited video!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 13, 2026

For those of you keeping score for the next Nuremberg Trials, add this to the long list of war crimes the Trump administration has already committed. Via the New York Times:

The Pentagon used a secret aircraft painted to look like a civilian plane in its first attack on a boat that the Trump administration said was smuggling drugs, killing 11 people last September, according to officials briefed on the matter. The aircraft also carried its munitions inside the fuselage, rather than visibly under its wings, they said.

The nonmilitary appearance is significant, according to legal specialists, because the administration has argued its lethal boat attacks are lawful — not murders — because President Trump “determined” the United States is in an armed conflict with drug cartels.

But the laws of armed conflict prohibit combatants from feigning civilian status to fool adversaries into dropping their guard, then attacking and killing them. That is a war crime called “perfidy.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Steven J. Lepper, a former deputy judge advocate general for the United States Air Force, said that if the aircraft had been painted in a way that disguised its military nature and got close enough for the people on the boat to see it — tricking them into failing to realize they should take evasive action or surrender to survive — that was a war crime under armed-conflict standards.

Disguising yourself as a civilian in order to carry out a lethal attack is called perfidy and it’s one of the most serious of war crimes. The usual punishment is execution.

Sanho Tree (@sanho.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T00:31:11.857Z

