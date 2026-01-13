Fascism Kills, In Caracas & Minneapolis

It was all a bit too much for me, so I went off on quite the rant on the thread that ties all Trump's criminal acts at home and abroad together:

5 yrs ago they attacked the Capitol. 150+ police hospitalized. 5 died due to sedition. If you can’t see a connection, you don’t get fascism. Fascism is violence because ya feel like it. Stealing property because ya feel like it. Doing whatever the hell you want because ya don’t care.

They didn’t care about Rosa Elena Gonzalez whose apartment they blew to smithereens in Caracas. She’ll never take another breath. Her family’s lost her forever. They don’t care about Renee Good, whom ICEr Jonathan Ross shot in the face—executed. I’m glad to hear Minneapolis leaders telling ICE to get the hell out. I’m glad investigations are being discussed.

But Dems—state AGs, city DAs—wherever you are: start arresting them. They are breaking state laws. They are violating due process. They are masking their identities. They are smashing windows. They are throwing pregnant women to the ground.

Arrest them....

There is much more. Watch the rest of the video and read the piece! Thanks for supporting Blue Amp Media--independent media!