Minneapolis Is A Sick Test: They're Turning ICE On Activists

...What to say if ICE approaches you. What not to say. When to ask if you’re being detained. When to demand a lawyer—and why silence is often your strongest protection...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 16, 2026

From our Substack Live on Blue Amp Media (BAM) with Human Rights Lawyer Qasim Rashid. With all we're hearing about ICE targeting activists, this is about as important as it gets wrt our collective safety:

...What to say if ICE approaches you. What not to say. When to ask if you’re being detained. When to demand a lawyer—and why silence is often your strongest protection. This isn't abstract legal theory anymore, sadly. It's is real-life guidance in a world turned mad. Where Trump's secret police are carrying out his retribution. In other words it is guidance for surviving a system where increasingly the rule of law is a relic.

We connected what’s been happening in Minneapolis to what Trump did in Venezuela. Illegal force abroad and Illegal force at home. Civilian deaths treated as collateral damage, just numbers on a spreadsheet. A political class—especially current Democratic leadership not worthy of the label—who still seem terrified to say obvious words about the Trump Administration: illegal, unconstitutional, criminal.

Watch the video and read the rest of the piece at Blue Amp Media to learn more about how you can protect yourself in our "democracy."

