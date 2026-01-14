Renee Good And The Big Lie About “Absolute Immunity”

Vance’s declaration is not merely wrong; it is ludicrous. There is no such doctrine in American law. None. It exists only in the fever dreams of fascist wannabes...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 14, 2026

From Blue Amp Media and the brilliant mind of David Shuster:

President Trump, whose relationship with the truth is practically non-existent, declared the deceased woman had been “a professional agitator,” “a radical,” and that she had run over the ICE agent and deserved to be shot. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a politician whose chief qualification appears to be an unshakable devotion to theatrical cruelty, upped the ante, branding the incident “domestic terrorism.”

But the real jewel in this crown of Trump administration insanity belongs to Vice President J. D. Vance. He announced with great solemnity that federal law-enforcement officers enjoy “absolute immunity.” Vance’s declaration is not merely wrong; it is ludicrous. There is no such doctrine in American law. None.

It exists only in the fever dreams of fascist wannabes who mistake their own wishes for jurisprudence.

read the rest of this Vance inanity at Blue Amp Media

Discussion

