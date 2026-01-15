ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Has 'Internal Bleeding'

Many people have trouble believing this. As someone who used to know a lot of cops, I know that running to the ER and claiming an injury related to a "bad" shooting was pretty damned common. Via Bari Weiss News:

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition. It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross' injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News' requests for more information.

There were reports on social media that Ross was loading boxes into a moving truck a few hours after he killed Renee Good but other reports said there were several men loading the truck.

An unidentified neighbor said she saw people packing boxes at Ross’ home Friday morning. “What I did see was three trucks and people moving boxes out of there. I texted one of my friends right away,” she said. “I mean, they were really hustling when I was down there.”

The Daily Mail reported a "swarm" of masked men clearing out the house on Friday, shortly after the shooting. They drove off in what the Mail reported as a "defensive" formation around the black Jeep that was in the garage.

(Just an FYI: I fell down a flight of concrete steps back in November and sprained my back. I still have trouble walking. But I didn't have internal bleeding, nor did I have one single bruise as a result. Google tells me that yes, you can get internal bleeding from a minor sideswipe, even serious damage.)

But on the bright side, he's alive. Renee Good isn't.

