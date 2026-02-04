Bernie Sanders Opens A Can Of Whoopass On Trump Over Nationalizing Elections

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders talked to CNN's Kaitlan Collins about Donald J. Trump's call for Republicans to take over all voting in "at least" 15 states and nationalize it.

Of course, this is coming from a president who already tried to overturn one election, and the Constitution prevents federalizing elections. Sanders didn't hold back after Collins played a clip of Trump's interview.

"You were laughing while watching that exchange," Collins said.

"I was thinking about this guy on the phone after the 2020 election, talking to the Secretary of State in Georgia, and saying to him, all I need, get me 11,000, whatever is votes that I could win, Georgia, this is Mr. Honesty and Mr. Integrity, who provoked an insurrection on January 6, so that the election would be overturned," Sanders said.

"The idea that anyone would trust for one minute this guy running an honest election would be beyond comprehension, not to mention that obviously he has not read the Constitution of the United States, which has states running elections, not the federal government," he continued. "I think every place he listed, those are states he lost in 2020."

"What a shock, and no doubt that every state he won was perfectly honest, no problem," he said. "Just the states that he lost. You've got a guy who is a demagogue, who is an authoritarian, and is moving this country in a very, very dangerous direction."

"His goals are pretty simple," he continued. "He wants more and more power for himself, usurping the powers of Congress, the courts, the media, suing the media, universities, prosecuting his political opponents, threatening to throw them into jail, and he wants more wealth for himself."

"That's his goal, and since he has been president, my understanding is his family fortune has increased by $4 billion," Sanders added. "His oligarch friends, billionaires, have made an additional trillion dollars. That's his world. More money for himself and his friends, more and more power for himself."

He's not wrong. Trump has concentrated on clinging to power while enriching himself. Meanwhile, Americans are seeing their healthcare premiums skyrocket, while grocery and housing costs continue to rise. Trump's recent response to the housing crisis was to say, "I don't want to drive housing prices down."

Yeah, it's all about him.