Trump Crashes And Burns While Addressing The Housing Crisis

Donald Trump just told younger adults and first-time home buyers to fuck off over housing affordability concerns with an insane idea. This is your friendly reminder that Kamala Harris proposed providing up to $25,000 in down payment assistance to eligible first-time homebuyers as part of her 2024 economic platform to increase housing affordability. Infuckingcontrast, Trump just promised to keep home "prices up."

As for "people that own their homes," Trump said, "We're going to keep them wealthy. We're going to keep those prices up."

"We're not going to destroy the value of their homes so that somebody that didn't work very hard can buy a home," he continued. "We're going to get — we're going to make it easier to buy. We're going to get interest rates down."

"But I want to protect the people that, for the first time in their lives, feel good about themselves," he said. "They feel like they've — you know, that they're wealthy people. And I want them to understand that, you know, there's so much talk about, oh, we're going to drive housing prices down."

"I don't want to drive housing prices down," he added. "I want to drive housing prices up for people that own their homes. And they can be assured that's what's going to happen."

Most people who have owned a home for decades would still see a profit if they sold it if prices come down. But nowadays, younger people (everyone is "younger" to me) can't afford to buy because prices and mortgage rates are so insanely high. So, Trump's tone-deaf message comes across once again as protecting the haves over the have-nots.

And for him to say, "somebody who didn't work very hard," highlights an out-of-touch billionaire who is dripping with disdain for people he considers to be undeserving. But thanks, I guess, for helping us curb-stomp your party during the upcoming midterms, Mr. Stable Genius™, sir.