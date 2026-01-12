Billionaire Gives $10k To Murderous ICE Agent

Billionaire Bill Ackman left a hefty $10,000 donation on a GoFundMe for the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good
By Ed ScarceJanuary 12, 2026

There is no bottom with the monied class. Ackman, who Forbes says is worth $9.4 billion, just gave $10,000 (or approximately 0.0001075% of his net worth) to a murderer.

Source: NY Post

Billionaire Bill Ackman left a hefty $10,000 donation on a GoFundMe for the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good — and said he had intended to similarly support the slain mother’s respective fund, but apparently missed his chance.

A donation on the page set up for Jonathan Ross — who federal officials said was the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fired fatal “defensive shots” at the anti-ICE protester and mom of three — boasts a top donation from a man named William Ackman.

After hours of online speculation, Ackman, 59, confessed to leaving the cash.

“I am big believer in our legal principal [sic] that one is innocent until proven guilty. To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support),” Ackman wrote on X.

The GoFundMe supporting Good’s widowed wife and her children was closed by the organizer after it received more than $1.5 million in donations.

Ackman's pathetic rationalizations.

Many online are wondering how this bullshit is even possible, giving money to someone involved in a violent crime should violate GoFundMe's own policies. As of this writing, the fundraiser and others for Ross are still up, and approaching $400,000 at GoFundMe.

Others noted that the piece of shit man who started the GoFundMe described Good as "she got what she deserved."

As always...

