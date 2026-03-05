Tim Sheehy Injures Anti-War Protester: 'The Senator Broke His Hand!'

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) was accused of breaking the hand of Marine veteran and anti-war activist Brian McGinnis.

During a break in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, McGinnis put his hand through a hole in the wall to prevent Capitol Police from removing him from the room.

A video recorded by another anti-war activist showed Sheehy getting in on the melee by grabbing McGinnis and attempting to force him through the doorway.

"His hand! His hand! Oh!" one onlooker shouted.

"The senator broke his hand!" someone else exclaimed.

"A US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine," another member of the audience yelled. "A US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine; you're a coward."

Sheehy turned and walked away without successfully dislodging McGinnis.

"Yeah, go f--- yourself," someone muttered.

Watch the video below:

You occasionally get a moment that symbolizes everything wrong with this country. In this case it's a U.S. Marine veteran screaming out that no one wants to fight for Israel and a U.S. Senator breaking his arm. A perfect encapsulation of US foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/FqgSvodurk — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 4, 2026