Dem Lawmaker Removed From Committee For Being Too Christian

Wisconsin State Senator Tim Carpenter was removed from a seat on Senate Committee on Licensing, Regulatory Reform, State and Federal Affairs. All because Carpenter pointed out how a Republican anti-immigrant bill went against the teaching of Christ.

The bill in question was a redundancy of a federal law that forbid immigrants from receiving public health care. There was no need for Wisconsin Republicans to even introduce the bill except that they wanted to throw red meat to their racist base and to be cruel.

In a statement, Carpenter said he was gavelled down in an effort to prevent him from "rightly pointing out that the message of Jesus is to heal the sick and that the bill goes against that Christian principle" and he "should not have been gavelled down for debating the morality of the bill." "I was gavelled down again when I dared to speak about one of the saddest chapters in American history when over one million people of Mexican descent were deported, including thousands of U.S. Citizens. I have a right and responsibility to raise legitimate concerns about legislation that scapegoats people across Wisconsin." Carpenter said being raised Catholic, he was taught to recognize when "actions go against the teachings of Jesus" and said he "will not remain silent when we hear bills in committee that contradict fundamental Christian teachings."

Ironically, the chairman of the committee, Chris Kapenga, complained that Carpenter was getting "too personal" by calling the bill "un-Christian" and "immoral." I say it's ironic since he didn't complain when his fellow Republicans were raising the same issues about an anti-abortion bill and using biblical fairy tales to support their arguments.

Then again, Republicans don't care if a bill is right or wrong, they just don't like being exposed for being the hypocrites that they are.