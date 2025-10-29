GOP State Lawmaker Goes As Soup Nazi This Halloween

Wisconsin State Senator Mary Felzkowski says that she will not step up for Wisconsinites who will lose food support in November
By Chris capper LiebenthalOctober 29, 2025

Wisconsin State Senate President Mary Felzkowski talked with WISN-TV's Matt Smith about the looming disaster when nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites get cut off of FoodShare due to the Republicans shutting down the federal government. You can just tell she is looking forward to dressing up like the Soup Nazi this upcoming weekend:

MATT SMITH: The state now says food share benefits come November will run out, 700,000 Wisconsinites, $114 million a month from the federal government. Is there any scenario that you see that the legislature would step in if this is prolonged?

SOUP NAZI FELZKOWSKI: I, you know, $114 million is a lot of money. And my heart goes out to people. But this is a federal issue. And I don't see the state having the resources to do that. I just wish that the Democrats would sign this continuing resolution and vote for it, and let's move on. They shouldn't be playing games like this. You don't hold people hostage over these kind of issues. So no, I don't see us stepping in.

It should be noted that the state could easily choose to help these people out, many of whom are in Felzkowski's district:

State lawmakers could choose to use state funds to cover FoodShare benefits for November, which would require lawmakers to vote to create a new funding appropriation or to expand an existing appropriation to deliver the state funds, according to the fiscal bureau.

It should also be noted that Wisconsin had a $4.6 Billion surplus from 2024, so it's not like the state can't afford it. It's just that this soup nazi would rather see people starve.

Lastly, as a point of interest, watch the video again and watch how her rate of blinking takes off like crazy when she is falsely trying to blame the Democrats for the government shutdown. She is lying like a rug.

